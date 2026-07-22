Bunge Global (BG) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $22.8141 billion for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in Bunge Global by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 16.1% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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