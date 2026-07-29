Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.250-9.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bunge Global's conference call:

Bunge raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.25–$9.75 from $9.00–$9.50, citing stronger soybean processing and refining results and slightly improved softseed expectations.

to $9.25–$9.75 from $9.00–$9.50, citing stronger soybean processing and refining results and slightly improved softseed expectations. Second-quarter adjusted EPS increased to $2.00 from $1.31 year over year, while adjusted segment EBIT rose to $796 million from $373 million, led by improved soy and softseed processing across the Americas and Europe.

Second-quarter adjusted EPS increased to $2.00 from $1.31 year over year, while adjusted segment EBIT rose to $796 million from $373 million, led by improved soy and softseed processing across the Americas and Europe. Viterra integration synergies are running ahead of plan ; Bunge raised its cost-synergy target from $250 million to $350 million and said the expanded origination, processing, logistics, and customer network is creating additional commercial upside.

; Bunge raised its cost-synergy target from $250 million to $350 million and said the expanded origination, processing, logistics, and customer network is creating additional commercial upside. The company expects second-half earnings to be weighted toward the fourth quarter, with Q3 contributing in the low 40% range and Q4 in the high 50% range; visibility remains limited because of geopolitical tensions, volatile trade flows, energy costs, and regional crop uncertainty.

The company expects second-half earnings to be weighted toward the fourth quarter, with Q3 contributing in the low 40% range and Q4 in the high 50% range; visibility remains limited because of geopolitical tensions, volatile trade flows, energy costs, and regional crop uncertainty. Grain merchandising and milling is expected to underperform the prior outlook, while higher working-capital needs may limit additional share repurchases in the second half despite the completed $2 billion Viterra-related buyback program.

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Bunge Global Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. 483,687 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,605. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $134.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Key Bunge Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bunge reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.00, up from $1.31 a year earlier, while net sales surged 88.3% to $24.04 billion. Net income attributable to Bunge rose to $678 million from $354 million, and GAAP diluted EPS increased to $3.47 from $2.61. Results were supported by stronger soybean and softseed processing and refining performance. Bunge Q2 GAAP Diluted EPS Rises to $3.47

Bunge reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.00, up from $1.31 a year earlier, while net sales surged 88.3% to $24.04 billion. Net income attributable to Bunge rose to $678 million from $354 million, and GAAP diluted EPS increased to $3.47 from $2.61. Results were supported by stronger soybean and softseed processing and refining performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing outperformance in its soybean and softseed businesses. The new range is broadly in line with analyst expectations of roughly $9.32-$9.42. Bunge Raises Outlook on Soybean, Softsead Outperformance

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing outperformance in its soybean and softseed businesses. The new range is broadly in line with analyst expectations of roughly $9.32-$9.42. Positive Sentiment: Bunge repurchased approximately $250 million of stock and completed the $2 billion buyback program associated with the Viterra transaction, providing ongoing support for per-share value. Bunge Q2 GAAP Diluted EPS Rises to $3.47

Bunge repurchased approximately $250 million of stock and completed the $2 billion buyback program associated with the Viterra transaction, providing ongoing support for per-share value. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted quarterly EPS of $2.00 fell short of the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.03, despite exceeding another analyst consensus estimate of $1.97. The conflicting estimates may have led investors to focus on the modest earnings miss rather than the year-over-year growth. Bunge Global Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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