Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.6667.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. 845,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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