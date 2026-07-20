Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 35.46% from the company's previous close.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 950 to GBX 980 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,080 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 940 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,322.22.

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Burberry Group Trading Down 1.5%

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,033.50 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,144.25. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 976 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,376.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of GBX 242 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burberry Group

In other Burberry Group news, insider Kate Ferry bought 32,026 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, with a total value of £348,763.14. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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