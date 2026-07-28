Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells 18,479 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) insider Kate Ferry sold 18,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090, for a total transaction of £201,421.10.

Kate Ferry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Kate Ferry purchased 32,026 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, for a total transaction of £348,763.14.

Get Burberry Group alerts: Sign Up

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,094.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,978,342. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,105.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 185.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of GBX 242 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 940 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,080 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,560 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,322.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRBY

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burberry Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burberry Group wasn't on the list.

While Burberry Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here