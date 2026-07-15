Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,322.22.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,080 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,560 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 940 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 950 to GBX 980 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

In other Burberry Group news, insider Kate Ferry purchased 32,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, for a total transaction of £348,763.14. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Burberry Group Stock Down 1.1%

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,069 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 181.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 976 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,376.50.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of GBX 242 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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