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Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Burberry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Burberry Group has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on nine covering firms. Of those, six rate it a buy, two a sell, and one a hold, with an average 12-month target of GBX 1,322.22.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed, including Berenberg reaffirming a hold, Citigroup trimming its target while keeping a buy rating, and Jefferies issuing an underperform rating with a GBX 940 target.
  • The stock fell 1.1% to GBX 1,069 and remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Burberry also reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.20, while insider Kate Ferry bought 32,026 shares in late June.
  • Interested in Burberry Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,322.22.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,080 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,560 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 940 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 950 to GBX 980 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Burberry Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

In other Burberry Group news, insider Kate Ferry purchased 32,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, for a total transaction of £348,763.14. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Burberry Group Stock Down 1.1%

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,069 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 181.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 976 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,376.50.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of GBX 242 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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Analyst Recommendations for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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