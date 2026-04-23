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Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) traded as low as $29.78 and last at $30.05 on light volume (200 shares), down about 4.1% from a $31.35 close, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $32.48 and $32.07 respectively.
  • Company profile: Headquartered in Paris, Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, operating laboratories and inspection sites worldwide to help clients manage risk and comply with regulatory standards.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Trading Down 4.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification OTCMKTS: BVRDF is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company's core activities span four primary service lines.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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