Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

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Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Trading Down 4.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification OTCMKTS: BVRDF is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company's core activities span four primary service lines.

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