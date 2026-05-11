Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

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Burford Capital Trading Down 0.9%

had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 to GBX 450 in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock's current price.

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 368.56 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 288.37 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 617.22. The company has a market cap of £806.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BUR and the London Stock Exchange LSE: BUR and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

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