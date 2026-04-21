Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $74.00 price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.72 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

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