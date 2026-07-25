Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Burlington Stores from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE BURL opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $240.49 and a 1-year high of $361.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $326.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after buying an additional 1,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock worth $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,718 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,328 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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