Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.02%.The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.31 million.

Get BFST alerts: Sign Up

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.47. 246,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $995.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director George W. Cummings III sold 15,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $428,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 281,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,877.20. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,732. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,669 shares of the company's stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 15,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Report on BFST

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Business First Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Business First Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Business First Bancshares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here