Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.5625.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $5.50 price objective on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday.

Get Butterfly Network alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Butterfly Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 557,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 29.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BFLY opened at $4.16 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.08 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 73.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Butterfly Network, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Butterfly Network wasn't on the list.

While Butterfly Network currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here