Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Butterfly Network logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Butterfly Network has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from six covering firms, with an average 12-month target price of about $5.56. The breakdown includes one sell, two hold, and three buy ratings.
  • Recent insider activity included large stock sales by EVP John N. Doherty and CEO Joseph Devivo, both tied to tax withholding obligations from equity award vesting. Insiders have sold 736,367 shares over the past 90 days.
  • The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.03 versus an expected -$0.04, while revenue of $26.53 million also slightly beat estimates. Despite that, Butterfly Network remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.5625.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Butterfly Network from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFLY

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, EVP John N. Doherty sold 55,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $434,652.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,454,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,446,222.44. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 204,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $1,611,185.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,883,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045,852.28. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,090. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 9,055.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 119,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $475,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 4.1%

BFLY opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.08 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 73.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Butterfly Network Right Now?

Before you consider Butterfly Network, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Butterfly Network wasn't on the list.

While Butterfly Network currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines