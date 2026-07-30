BWS Financial Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider's stock. BWS Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.30% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

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Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 191,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,293. The stock has a market cap of $649.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,872 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 42.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 15,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 247,665 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Shenandoah Telecommunications

Here are the key news stories impacting Shenandoah Telecommunications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shentel reported a second-quarter loss of $0.17 per share, outperforming the consensus estimate of a $0.28 loss. Revenue of $93.46 million also exceeded expectations of $92.83 million, providing a near-term earnings catalyst. Shenandoah Telecommunications Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Shentel reported a second-quarter loss of $0.17 per share, outperforming the consensus estimate of a $0.28 loss. Revenue of $93.46 million also exceeded expectations of $92.83 million, providing a near-term earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record fiber growth, supporting the company’s long-term strategy of expanding broadband subscribers and fiber infrastructure. The growth outlook could help strengthen recurring revenue and improve investor confidence in Shentel’s communications business. Shenandoah Telecommunications Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted record fiber growth, supporting the company’s long-term strategy of expanding broadband subscribers and fiber infrastructure. The growth outlook could help strengthen recurring revenue and improve investor confidence in Shentel’s communications business. Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $370 million to $377 million, broadly consistent with the $374.4 million analyst consensus. This provides stability but does not represent a significant upward revision that would typically drive a stronger rally. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company maintained fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $370 million to $377 million, broadly consistent with the $374.4 million analyst consensus. This provides stability but does not represent a significant upward revision that would typically drive a stronger rally. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, SHEN remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and return on equity. The company also disclosed that geopolitical developments could cause fuel and energy-price volatility, potentially increasing operating costs and threatening its profit outlook. Shenandoah Telecommunications Profit Outlook Threatened by Fuel and Energy Price Volatility

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

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