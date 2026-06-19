BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $443,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,321,000 after buying an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 248,598 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $133.84 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here