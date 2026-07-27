BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.20.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $143.07 and a 12 month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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