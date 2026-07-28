BXP (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.38, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.07 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. BXP updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.800-1.820 EPS.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

BXP Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,091,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,305. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. BXP's payout ratio is 140.70%.

BXP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BXP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter diluted FFO was $1.78 per share , up from $1.71 a year earlier and above the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.71. FFO is a key valuation measure for REIT investors. Boston Properties Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter diluted FFO was , up from $1.71 a year earlier and above the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.71. FFO is a key valuation measure for REIT investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 3.1% year over year to $895.7 million , exceeding analyst estimates of $858.1 million. Reported EPS of $0.43 also topped the $0.40 consensus estimate. BXP Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue rose 3.1% year over year to , exceeding analyst estimates of $858.1 million. Reported EPS of $0.43 also topped the $0.40 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: BXP raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.99-$7.05, above the prior consensus estimate of $6.95. The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.80-$1.82, broadly in line with expectations.

BXP raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.99-$7.05, above the prior consensus estimate of $6.95. The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.80-$1.82, broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s portfolio totaled 51.1 million square feet across 164 properties. In-service occupancy was 88.4%, with 91.3% of space leased, providing visibility into recurring rental revenue.

The company’s portfolio totaled 51.1 million square feet across 164 properties. In-service occupancy was 88.4%, with 91.3% of space leased, providing visibility into recurring rental revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintained an overall “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting constructive but not uniformly bullish sentiment toward the shares.

Analysts maintained an overall “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting constructive but not uniformly bullish sentiment toward the shares. Negative Sentiment: Net income attributable to BXP declined to $68.6 million from $101.6 million in the prior quarter, while the company’s 2.07 debt-to-equity ratio underscores its exposure to financing costs and interest-rate conditions.

Net income attributable to BXP declined to $68.6 million from $101.6 million in the prior quarter, while the company’s 2.07 debt-to-equity ratio underscores its exposure to financing costs and interest-rate conditions. Negative Sentiment: Insiders reported eight sales and no purchases during the past six months. Institutional ownership was also mixed, with 204 investors adding shares but 332 reducing positions, a potential caution signal.

Insider Activity

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at $387,417.65. This represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BXP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of BXP by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here