BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.11.

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BXP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06. BXP has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BXP will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of BXP by 5.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BXP during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BXP by 45.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in BXP by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in BXP by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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