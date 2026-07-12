Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 10th. Texas Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $7.50 target price on Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

BYRN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 2,142,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,531. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.32 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,936 shares of the company's stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 220,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,843 shares of the company's stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 438,292 shares of the company's stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 350,861 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Byrna Technologies

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About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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