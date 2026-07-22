Go Pro
→ He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
C3.ai logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment on C3.ai is cautious: The stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" from 13 brokerages, with six sell ratings, six hold ratings, and only one buy. The average 12-month price target is about $10.67.
  • Insiders have been selling shares: CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian and CFO Hitesh Lath both sold stock in recent transactions, and insiders sold 1.16 million shares worth about $11.4 million over the last three months. The sales were largely tied to tax withholding and equity award vesting.
  • Recent earnings showed mixed results: C3.ai reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.33 per share, matching revenue estimates at $51.6 million, but revenue fell 52.5% from a year earlier. Analysts expect the company to post a full-year loss of $2.28 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of C3.ai.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 50,542 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $477,621.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 651,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,178.50. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 48,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $426,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 383,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,839.62. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,155,144 shares of company stock worth $11,420,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,055,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 205,640 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,686,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 374,371 shares of the company's stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 311,813 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.06.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 62.44% and a negative net margin of 187.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in C3.ai Right Now?

Before you consider C3.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C3.ai wasn't on the list.

While C3.ai currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines