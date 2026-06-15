C3.ai (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas Siebel Sells 23,570 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Siebel sold 23,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $257,384.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,664.28. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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C3.ai Stock Up 1.1%

AI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 6,981,623 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 187.95%.The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on C3.ai from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.92.

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More C3.ai News

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,183 shares of the company's stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 1,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 247.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 658,573 shares of the company's stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 469,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,943 shares of the company's stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in C3.ai by 418.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,527 shares of the company's stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 143,303 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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