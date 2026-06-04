C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given Market Perform Rating at Citizens Jmp

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AI. DA Davidson reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised C3.ai from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.85.

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C3.ai Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE AI opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.60 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 141.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 52,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $429,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,606.70. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 17,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $196,402.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,904,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,157,977.80. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,039 shares of company stock worth $13,935,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 58.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about C3.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: C3.ai beat quarterly expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.33 per share versus estimates of a $0.38 loss, while revenue of $51.6 million matched Wall Street’s forecast. C3.ai Inc (AI) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Strategic Restructuring

C3.ai beat quarterly expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.33 per share versus estimates of a $0.38 loss, while revenue of $51.6 million matched Wall Street’s forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q1 2027 revenue guidance of $50 million to $54 million and FY 2027 revenue guidance of $210 million to $240 million, both roughly in line with or slightly above consensus, which helped support sentiment. C3 AI Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Management issued fiscal Q1 2027 revenue guidance of $50 million to $54 million and FY 2027 revenue guidance of $210 million to $240 million, both roughly in line with or slightly above consensus, which helped support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to signs of restructuring and a renewed focus on sales execution, along with the return of founder Tom Siebel as CEO and a reported $69 million cash injection, which reinforced turnaround hopes. AI Stock Jumps 3% After-Hours — Founder Siebel Returns As CEO With $69M Cash Injection

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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