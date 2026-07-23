Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $142.00 to $111.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Cable One Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. Cable One has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $352.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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