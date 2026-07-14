Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $142.00 to $111.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cable One from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $91.50.

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Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $180.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($1.65). Cable One had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $352.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. Analysts predict that Cable One will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company's stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cable One by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,238 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 16,600.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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