CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $609.0909.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $229,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in CACI International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,702 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $471.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.23. CACI International has a 52-week low of $434.70 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 28.21 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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