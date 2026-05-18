CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Cut to $555.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $614.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CACI International from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $635.60.

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CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $7.89 on Monday, hitting $494.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,875. CACI International has a 52-week low of $409.62 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $551.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total value of $132,726.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CACI International by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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