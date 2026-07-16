CACI International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,279% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $229,746,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,702 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company's stock.

CACI International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.08. 17,071 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,100. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.23. CACI International has a 1-year low of $434.70 and a 1-year high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 28.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Weiss Ratings downgraded CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $609.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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