Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a 7.1% increase from Cactus's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Cactus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

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Cactus Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $449.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.82 million. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business's revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

More Cactus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cactus reported second-quarter earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.64 consensus estimate and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue rose 64.3% year over year to $449.53 million , surpassing analysts’ $400.82 million forecast. The earnings and revenue beats suggest stronger-than-expected demand and operating performance. Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cactus reported second-quarter earnings of , well above the $0.64 consensus estimate and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue rose 64.3% year over year to , surpassing analysts’ $400.82 million forecast. The earnings and revenue beats suggest stronger-than-expected demand and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.1%, from $0.14 to $0.15 per share . The dividend is payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 31, providing a modest boost to shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash generation. Cactus dividend and financial information

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.1%, from $0.14 to . The dividend is payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 31, providing a modest boost to shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with Cactus carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $63.60, above the referenced trading level. Recent firms have raised their targets, including Citigroup, Barclays, Stifel and Piper Sandler.

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with Cactus carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $63.60, above the referenced trading level. Recent firms have raised their targets, including Citigroup, Barclays, Stifel and Piper Sandler. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, Cactus trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio near 49. Investors may therefore expect continued strong growth, leaving the shares sensitive to future guidance and execution.

Despite the quarterly beat, Cactus trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio near 49. Investors may therefore expect continued strong growth, leaving the shares sensitive to future guidance and execution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Scott Bender sold 13,300 shares at an average price of $55.07, worth approximately $732,431. The transaction reduced his direct stake by 9.4%, which could raise concerns about insider conviction, though he still owns roughly 128,219 shares. Cactus CEO insider sale

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Further Reading

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