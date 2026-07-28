Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the software maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $338.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $373.77 and its 200 day moving average is $329.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the sale, the director owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 12,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,771 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Key Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Cadence reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share, above the $2.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $1.58 billion, in line with expectations but up 24.2% year over year. Cadence Design Systems Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Cadence reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share, above the $2.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $1.58 billion, in line with expectations but up 24.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year guidance: Management projected 2026 earnings of $8.05-$8.15 per share and revenue of approximately $6.3 billion, modestly above prior expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.07 also exceeded the $1.84 analyst consensus. Cadence raises annual forecasts as demand booms for AI chip design

Management projected 2026 earnings of $8.05-$8.15 per share and revenue of approximately $6.3 billion, modestly above prior expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.07 also exceeded the $1.84 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand remains strong: Cadence cited robust customer spending on AI-powered chip and system design software. Reports highlighted a record $8.1 billion backlog and expanding partnerships around agentic AI, supporting expectations for roughly 19% revenue growth in 2026. Cadence signals 19 percent 2026 revenue growth

Cadence cited robust customer spending on AI-powered chip and system design software. Reports highlighted a record $8.1 billion backlog and expanding partnerships around agentic AI, supporting expectations for roughly 19% revenue growth in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains demanding: With CDNS trading at a high earnings multiple and above its 200-day moving average, continued share-price gains may depend on the company sustaining elevated growth and converting its backlog into revenue.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here