Cadiz (CDZI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cadiz to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.0660 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 221.43% and a negative return on equity of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. On average, analysts expect Cadiz to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadiz Trading Up 2.2%

CDZI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDZI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadiz from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cadiz from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadiz

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Mark O'hara bought 110,865 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $507,761.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $539,711.78. The trade was a 1,589.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cadiz by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company's stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc NASDAQ: CDZI is a Southern California–based water resource management company focused on developing and operating groundwater storage, recovery and conveyance projects. The company holds water rights and mineral rights on approximately 34,000 acres in the Mojave Desert and is chiefly known for advancing the Cadiz Water Project, a planned system to capture, store and distribute groundwater to urban and agricultural users in the region.

The company's primary business activity centers on the development of infrastructure that enables sustainable groundwater banking.

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