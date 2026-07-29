Cadre (CDRE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $178.2940 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Cadre Trading Up 1.9%

Cadre stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cadre's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Insider Activity at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,817,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,805,681.17. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,091,500. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 110.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cadre by 24,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company's stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

Further Reading

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