CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.65 and traded as high as C$37.77. CAE shares last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 1,316,408 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$47.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Up 4.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hélène Violaine Gagnon sold 2,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$72,974.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,231 shares in the company, valued at C$609,805.09. The trade was a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Bromberg sold 64,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.60, for a total transaction of C$2,303,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,670,174. This trade represents a 57.97% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,182. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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