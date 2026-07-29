Caesarstone (CSTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 37.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%.

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Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 18,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,415. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 163.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Caesarstone from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Caesarstone has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTE

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer specializing in engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial applications. The company's core business centers on the design, production and marketing of quartz slabs and tiles used for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding. Caesarstone's products combine natural quartz with resins and pigments to deliver durable, low-maintenance surfaces known for their aesthetic versatility and resistance to scratches, stains and heat.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered at Kibbutz Sdot Yam, Israel, Caesarstone has grown into a global brand with distribution in over 50 countries.

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