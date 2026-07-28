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Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider William Wyatt Sells 43,335 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Caledonia Investments logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider transaction: William Wyatt sold 43,335 Caledonia Investments shares at GBX 377 each, worth approximately £163,373. On the same day, he also acquired a combined 52,192 shares through four purchases.
  • Stock performance: Caledonia shares were nearly unchanged at GBX 383.82, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.96 billion. The stock has traded between GBX 312 and GBX 395 over the past year.
  • Recent financial results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.70, revenue of GBX 6.47 billion, a 4.51% return on equity, and an 81.74% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider William Wyatt sold 43,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £163,372.95.

William Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, William Wyatt acquired 10,480 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 per share, with a total value of £39,928.80.
  • On Friday, July 24th, William Wyatt purchased 30,809 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £116,149.93.
  • On Friday, July 24th, William Wyatt purchased 5,263 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £19,841.51.
  • On Friday, July 24th, William Wyatt purchased 5,640 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 per share, for a total transaction of £21,488.40.

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 0.0%

Caledonia Investments stock traded down GBX 0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 383.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,686. Caledonia Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 312 and a one year high of GBX 395. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 366.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.51.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 81.74%.The business had revenue of GBX 6,470 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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