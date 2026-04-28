California Resources (CRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $909.7270 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). California Resources had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.89%.The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. California Resources's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. California Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of California Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $71.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on California Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $545,612.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $489,547.64. This represents a 52.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Omar Hayat sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,885.32. The trade was a 21.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 72,283 shares of company stock worth $4,636,646 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in California Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation NYSE: CRC is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC's operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

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