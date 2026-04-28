Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.62 million. Camden National had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

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Camden National Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $882.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.58. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Camden National's payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Camden National from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Camden National by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Camden National by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company's stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company's offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

Further Reading

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