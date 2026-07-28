Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $55.8250, with a volume of 5947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.41 million. Camden National had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

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Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Camden National's payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Camden National from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Camden National from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camden National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company's offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

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