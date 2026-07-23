Camden Property Trust (CPT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $0.3211 per share and revenue of $392.8750 million for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $113.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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