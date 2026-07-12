Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.1094.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 670,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,843. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,501 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,583,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 89,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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