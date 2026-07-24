Cameco (CCJ) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cameco to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $573.7270 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cameco Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE CCJ opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,339.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 964,552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $88,247,000 after buying an additional 897,558 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Cameco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 511,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $46,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cameco from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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