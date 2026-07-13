Go Pro
→ SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Cameco logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: Cameco saw heavy put buying on Monday, with 28,800 put options traded, about 36% above its normal volume.
  • Stock moved lower: CCJ shares fell 6.1% to $90.12 amid above-average trading volume, though the stock remains within its broader 12-month range.
  • Analysts remain mostly positive: Recent analyst updates were mixed, but the overall consensus is still Moderate Buy with an average price target of $148.11.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 28,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 21,232 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings cut Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2,229.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 68,706 shares in the last quarter. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Stock Down 6.1%

CCJ traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.12. 6,231,758 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,575. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $598.63 million. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cameco Right Now?

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: “My Signals Are Pointing to July 31, 2026”
ALERT: “My Signals Are Pointing to July 31, 2026”
From Traders Agency (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines