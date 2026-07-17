CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3571.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get CAMP4 Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAMP4 Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,765,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,807,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4%

CAMP stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,193.72% and a negative return on equity of 194.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAMP4 Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAMP4 Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While CAMP4 Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here