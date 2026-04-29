Campari Group (DVDCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1468 per share and revenue of $1.8221 billion for the quarter.

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Campari Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Campari Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Campari Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Campari Group Company Profile

Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

The company's flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.

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