Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential downside of 16.24% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Campbell's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered Campbell's from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.31.

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Campbell's Trading Down 0.9%

CPB opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Campbell's has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell's will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell's

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell's by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell's by 349.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,476 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Campbell's by 20.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,551 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Campbell's by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,825 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 604,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 141,305 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Further Reading

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