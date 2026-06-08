Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell's from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell's currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Campbell's

Campbell's Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.58. 8,231,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Campbell's has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell's will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Campbell's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Campbell’s beat Wall Street’s earnings estimate, reporting $0.50 per share versus $0.48 expected, which reassured investors that profitability is holding up despite a tougher sales environment. Article Title

Campbell’s beat Wall Street’s earnings estimate, reporting $0.50 per share versus $0.48 expected, which reassured investors that profitability is holding up despite a tougher sales environment. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, signaling management still expects results to stay on track even with weak consumer spending and inflation-related margin pressure. Article Title

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, signaling management still expects results to stay on track even with weak consumer spending and inflation-related margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell to $2.37 billion, down 4.4% from a year ago, with continued weakness in snacks and softer volumes weighing on growth. Article Title

Quarterly revenue fell to $2.37 billion, down 4.4% from a year ago, with continued weakness in snacks and softer volumes weighing on growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management said results were generally in line with expectations but remained under pressure from top-line softness, inflation, and supply-chain cost headwinds. Article Title

Management said results were generally in line with expectations but remained under pressure from top-line softness, inflation, and supply-chain cost headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still focused on whether Campbell’s snack business is stabilizing, since persistent weakness there could limit upside even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell's

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,571 shares of the company's stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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