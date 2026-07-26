Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.33.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Camping World has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $589.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The company's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190,557 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Camping World by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company's stock worth $56,238,000 after buying an additional 1,815,042 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Camping World by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,191,781 shares of the company's stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 476,135 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Camping World by 18.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,374,000 after buying an additional 490,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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