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Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Camtek logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high of $185.41 and was last trading around $181.99 on volume of 43,732 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-but-leaning-positive with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target of $166.75; several firms recently raised targets (Evercore at $190, Oppenheimer to $180, Needham to $175) while analyst counts split 7 Buys and 7 Holds.
  • Recent fundamentals: Q4 EPS of $0.81 missed estimates by $0.02 while revenue of $128.12M beat consensus and rose 9.2% year-over-year; the company shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 7.31, current ratio 8.35) but a high P/E of 194.42 and market cap of $8.35B.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.41 and last traded at $181.9850, with a volume of 43732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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