Camtek's (CAMT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAMT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.75.

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Camtek Stock Up 0.6%

Camtek stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 192.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $183.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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