Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $62.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.60% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ameresco from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.89.

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Ameresco Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $515.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at $764,277.28. The trade was a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270. Insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 467,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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