Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $396.29.

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Tesla Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla has a 1 year low of $249.20 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $387.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.30, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit beat and cash surprise — Adjusted EPS beat estimates ($0.41) and Tesla reported positive free cash flow for the quarter, giving near‑term earnings credibility. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 profit beat and cash surprise — Adjusted EPS beat estimates ($0.41) and Tesla reported positive free cash flow for the quarter, giving near‑term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Software & services traction — Full Self‑Driving (supervised) subscriptions and “services & other” revenue showed meaningful growth, supporting higher‑margin recurring revenue potential. TechCrunch: FSD subscription growth

Software & services traction — Full Self‑Driving (supervised) subscriptions and “services & other” revenue showed meaningful growth, supporting higher‑margin recurring revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Robotaxi & Optimus progress — Tesla expanded robotaxi service and reiterated Optimus timelines (v3 unveiling mid‑summer). These are long‑dated optionality items that can justify valuation but remain uncertain in near term. Earnings Call Transcript

Robotaxi & Optimus progress — Tesla expanded robotaxi service and reiterated Optimus timelines (v3 unveiling mid‑summer). These are long‑dated optionality items that can justify valuation but remain uncertain in near term. Neutral Sentiment: Stable crypto position — Tesla retained ~ $895M in Bitcoin on its balance sheet, limiting a forced-sale risk but leaving exposure to crypto mark‑to‑market swings. Yahoo: Bitcoin holdings

Stable crypto position — Tesla retained ~ $895M in Bitcoin on its balance sheet, limiting a forced-sale risk but leaving exposure to crypto mark‑to‑market swings. Negative Sentiment: Massive capex raise ($20–25B+) — Musk told investors 2026 capex will jump into the $20B+–$25B range for AI, chips, Terafab and robotics; management expects cash flow to turn negative for the rest of 2026. That guidance spooked investors and is the primary reason shares reversed gains. Reuters: $25B spending plan

Massive capex raise ($20–25B+) — Musk told investors 2026 capex will jump into the $20B+–$25B range for AI, chips, Terafab and robotics; management expects cash flow to turn negative for the rest of 2026. That guidance spooked investors and is the primary reason shares reversed gains. Negative Sentiment: Hardware & upgrade disclosures — Management acknowledged cars with HW3 won’t support fully unsupervised FSD without upgrades, implying additional costs and slower monetization of autonomy for existing owners. Benzinga: HW3 limitation

Hardware & upgrade disclosures — Management acknowledged cars with HW3 won’t support fully unsupervised FSD without upgrades, implying additional costs and slower monetization of autonomy for existing owners. Negative Sentiment: Revenue vs. deliveries mix and inventory — Q1 revenue slightly missed some estimates and deliveries lagged expectations, leaving concerns about demand momentum and inventory build‑up. Reuters: revenue miss

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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